June 12 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc:

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC - APPOINTMENT OF NITIN JAIN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC - JAIN HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: