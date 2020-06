BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc Announces Additions To Executive Team And Provides Important Updates

June 25 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc:

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONS TO EXECUTIVE TEAM AND PROVIDES IMPORTANT UPDATES

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC - EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR AN INCREASED LEVEL OF EXPENSES TO SUPPORT COSTS OF MANAGING COVID-19

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING - FOR FIVE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31 NET IMPACT OF PANDEMIC-RELATED EXPENSES WAS $4.1 MILLION

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING - AVERAGE SAME PROPERTY OCCUPANCY IN RETIREMENT PORTFOLIO CONTINUED TO BE AFFECTED BY REDUCED MOVE-IN ACTIVITY DURING PANDEMIC

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING - EXPECTS IT WILL BE ABLE TO SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCE ITS MATURING DEBT BASED ON CO’S CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION AND DEBT PROFILE

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING - LIQUIDITY WAS $208 MILLION AS AT JUNE 15, 2020