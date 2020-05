May 13 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc:

* PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* REVENUE INCREASED BY 1.7% TO $166.4 MILLION IN Q1 2020, COMPARED TO Q1 2019

* OPERATING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (“OFFO”) PER SHARE INCREASED BY 13.4% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $0.365 PER SHARE

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* QTRLY AFFO $0.382 PER SHARE