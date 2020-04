BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Says AGM Continues To Be Scheduled For April 21

April 9 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc:

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC - AGM CONTINUES TO BE SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 21

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING - CONTINUE TO BELIEVE OCCUPANCY IN RETIREMENT PORTFOLIO COULD BE TEMPORARILY IMPACTED DUE TO COVID-19

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC - WITHDRAWING ITS 2020 OUTLOOK FOR 2020 FISCAL YEAR

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC - HAS AMPLE LIQUIDITY

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC - HAS ABOUT $215 MILLION OF LIQUIDITY AND AN UNENCUMBERED ASSET POOL OF ABOUT $540 MILLION