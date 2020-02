Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc:

* REVENUE INCREASED BY 1.6% TO $172.2 MILLION IN Q4 2019

* DILUTED OPERATING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (“OFFO”) PER SHARE WAS $0.340 PER SHARE IN Q4 2019

* QTRLY AFFO PER SHARE $0.313

* AVERAGE SAME PROPERTY OCCUPANCY IN RETIREMENT WAS 86.1% IN Q4 2019

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW C$168.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA