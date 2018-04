April 30 (Reuters) - Sientra Inc:

* SIENTRA INC - COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF ABOUT $75 MILLION OF ITS STOCK TO BE SOLD BY COMPANY

* SIENTRA - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO IMPLEMENT SALES & MARKETING INITIATIVES, EXPAND ITS U.S. AND GLOBAL COMMERCIAL ORGANIZATIONS