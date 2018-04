April 18 (Reuters) - Sientra Inc:

* SIENTRA RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT

* SIENTRA INC - ADDITIONAL $10 MILLION OF EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY NOW ACCESSIBLE WITH FDA APPROVAL

* SIENTRA INC - COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: