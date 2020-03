March 11 (Reuters) - Sientra Inc:

* SIENTRA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 SALES $23.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $23 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 SALES $94 MILLION TO $98 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.42 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ANNUAL PRE-TAX OPERATING EXPENSES BY APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION IN 2020 AND ANOTHER $5 MILLION IN 2021

* CURRENT 2020 NET SALES OUTLOOK FACTORS IN ANTICIPATED IMPACT FROM COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: