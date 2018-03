BRIEF-Sientra Says Reached An Agreement-In-Principle With Staff Of Division Of Enforcement Of U.S. SEC

March 26 (Reuters) - Sientra Inc:

* SIENTRA INC - REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION - SEC FILING

* SIENTRA - THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS

* SIENTRA INC - AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015

* SIENTRA - TO CO'S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO'S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION