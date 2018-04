April 25 (Reuters) - Sientra Inc:

* SIENTRA INC - SEES PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED NET SALES FOR Q1 2018 OF ABOUT $14.5 MILLION

* SIENTRA INC - EXPECTS NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TO BE ABOUT $16.0 MILLION