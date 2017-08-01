FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sientra, Silimed reach settlement of lawsuit and related arbitration
August 1, 2017 / 1:16 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Sientra, Silimed reach settlement of lawsuit and related arbitration

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sientra Inc:

* Sientra says on June 27, co, Silimed Ind*A De Implantes Ltda reached settlement of lawsuit and related arbitration between them - SEC filing

* Sientra says co agreed to pay Silimed lump sum of $9 million within 30-days of execution of settlement agreement, $1 million on or by July 1, 2018-SEC filing

* Sientra Inc - company and Silimed have granted each other covenants not to sue with respect to certain specified conduct

* Sientra Inc - parties executed settlement agreement on July 27, 2017

* Sientra - should co enter international markets, has agreed to make royalty payments of $12.50 on net sales of certain breast implant specifications, up to $5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2uRfddn) Further company coverage:

