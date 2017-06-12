FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sientra to acquire Miramar labs for $20 million​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sientra to acquire Miramar labs for $20 million​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Sientra Inc

* Sientra to acquire Miramar labs

* ‍sientra intends to secure a $50 million credit facility​

* Keith Sullivan joins Sientra as strategic advisor

* Sientra has agreed to acquire Miramar for an aggregate transaction value of $20 million​

* Deal includes contractual rights for potential contingent payments of up to $14 million in cash upon achievement of certain milestones

* Expect transaction to be meaningfully accretive to full year 2018 revenues

* Transaction is not subject to a financing condition

* Co has sufficient cash on hand to finance transaction

* Co has also signed a term sheet with midcap financial services and silicon valley bank for a $50 million credit facility

* Deal contemplates offer price of $0.3149/share plus right to get 1 or more contingent payments of up to about $0.7058/share on certain milestones ​

* Subject to execution of definitive agreements, credit facility to be comprised of $40 million in term debt and a $10 million revolver

* New credit facility is intended to replace Sientra's existing $20 million credit facility announced in march of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.