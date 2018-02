Feb 8 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc:

* SIERRA CAPITAL SAYS PREPARING TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES TO SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​

* SIERRA CAPITAL SAYS HAS OWNERSHIP OF APPROXIMATELY 5.1% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES​ OF SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS

* SIERRA CAPITAL SAYS ‍INTENTION IS TO NOMINATE AT LEAST 3 OF THE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES SUBMITTED FOR INTERVIEWS WITH SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: