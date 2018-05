May 10 (Reuters) - Medley Management Inc:

* SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION DECREASE IN PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE

* SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS A COMMITTEE OF ITS BOARD HAS APPROVED A DECREASE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE FROM $8.15 PER SHARE TO $8.00 PER SHARE

* SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS CHANGE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE TO $8.00 PER SHARE REFLECTS UPDATED NAV PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: