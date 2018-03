BRIEF-Sierra Metals Announces Strike Action From A Fraction Of Workers At The Yauricocha Mine, Peru

March 16 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc:

* SIERRA METALS ANNOUNCES STRIKE ACTION FROM A FRACTION OF WORKERS AT THE YAURICOCHA MINE, PERU

* SIERRA METALS - ‍GROUP OF UNIONIZED CONTRACT EMPLOYEES AT YAURICOCHA MINE IN PERU, INFORMED CO OF THEIR INTENT TO INITIATE A STRIKE ACTION​

* SIERRA METALS INC - ‍STRIKE ACTION COULD RESULT IN STOPPAGE OF MINING AND MILLING ACTIVITIES AT PERU SITE ON FRIDAY, MARCH 16

* SIERRA METALS INC - UNIT ‍RECEIVED NOTICE OF THEIR INTENTION TO INITIATE A STRIKE ACTION IN WHICH UNION WILL DISCONTINUE WORK ON MARCH 16, 2018​

* SIERRA METALS - CONTINGENCY PLAN PUT IN PLACE BY CO TO “PROTECT” REMAINING NON-UNIONIZED EMPLOYEES WHO WILL CONTINUE WORKING DURING STRIKE​

* SIERRA METALS - GROUP OF UNIONIZED CONTRACT EMPLOYEES REPRESENTING LESS THAN 10% OF WORKFORCE AT YAURICOCHA MINE INTENT TO INITIATE STRIKE ACTION​