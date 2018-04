BRIEF-Sierra Metals Q1 Total Of 557,710 Tonnes Processed; 5 Pct Rise From 3 Underground Mines In Latin America

April 11 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc:

* SIERRA METALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION OF 0.6 MILLION OUNCES; A 15% DECREASE FROM THREE UNDERGROUND MINES IN LATIN AMERICA

* QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION OF 8.1 MILLION POUNDS; AN 11% INCREASE, FROM THREE UNDERGROUND MINES IN LATIN AMERICA

* QTRLY ZINC PRODUCTION OF 18.2 MILLION POUNDS WAS FLAT, FROM THREE UNDERGROUND MINES IN LATIN AMERICA

* QTRLY TOTAL OF 557,710 TONNES PROCESSED; A 5% INCREASE, FROM THREE UNDERGROUND MINES IN LATIN AMERICA

* THREE UNDERGROUND MINES IN LATIN AMERICA ARE YAURICOCHA POLYMETALLIC MINE, BOLIVAR COPPER AND CUSI SILVER MINES