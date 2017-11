Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc:

* Sierra Metals reports consolidated results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 revenue C$50.9 million

* Sierra Metals Inc - ‍ Q3 2017 silver equivalent production of 3.7 million ounces or copper equivalent production of 21.9 million pounds​

* Sierra Metals Inc - ‍ expect to see results from operation turnaround program in Mexico to become more apparent in latter part of 2017 and early 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: