Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc:

* SIERRA METALS REPORTS STRONG Q4-2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AT ITS SOCIEDAD MINERA CORONA SUBSIDIARY IN PERU

* SIERRA METALS INC - QTRLY ‍CORONA‘S REVENUES OF US$38.2 MILLION VERSUS. US$31.8 MILLION IN Q4 2016​

* SIERRA METALS INC - QTRLY ‍CORONA‘S NET INCOME OF $0.30 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: