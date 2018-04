April 30 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc:

* SIERRA METALS REPORTS STRONG Q1-2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AT ITS SOCIEDAD MINERA CORONA SUBSIDIARY IN PERU

* SIERRA METALS INC - SOCIEDAD MINERA CORONA S.A. HAD Q1 2018 REVENUES OF US$46.6 MILLION VERSUS. US$38.5 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* SIERRA METALS INC - SOCIEDAD MINERA CORONA S.A. HAD TOTAL TONNES PROCESSED OF 271,389 IN Q1 2018 VERSUS. 251,180 IN Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: