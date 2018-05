May 9 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc:

* SIERRA METALS REPORTS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 REVENUE C$61.7 MILLION

* Q1 2018 CONSOLIDATED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 8.1 MILLION POUNDS, CONSOLIDATED SILVER PRODUCTION OF 0.6 MILLION OUNCES

* Q1 2018 CONSOLIDATED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 18.2 MILLION POUNDS

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $8.7 MILLION VERSUS $2.6 MILLION