March 22 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc:

* SIERRA METALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SIERRA METALS Q4 REVENUE $51.2 MILLION

* SIERRA METALS INC - QTRLY ZINC EQUIVALENT POUNDS PRODUCED 47.29 MILLION VERSUS 51.23 MILLION LAST YR‍​

* SIERRA METALS INC - QTRLY COPPER EQUIVALENT POUNDS PRODUCED 21.86 MILLION VERSUS 24.97 MILLION LAST YR‍​