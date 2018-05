BRIEF-Sierra Oncology Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.19

May 10 (Reuters) - Sierra Oncology Inc:

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY INC - SRA737 MONOTHERAPY PHASE 1/2 TRIAL EXPANDED TO ENROLL CCNE1-DRIVEN OVARIAN CANCER COHORT

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY INC - SRA737 LOW-DOSE GEMCITABINE COMBINATION PHASE 1/2 TRIAL ADVANCED INTO COHORT EXPANSION PHASE

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $133.8 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY INC - $133.8 MILLION CASH EXPECTED TO FUND PROGRAMS THROUGH APPROXIMATELY MID-2020