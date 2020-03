March 3 (Reuters) - Sierra Oncology Inc:

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY REPORTS 2019 YEAR END RESULTS

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY - ANTICIPATES CURRENT RESOURCES TO BE SUFFICIENT FOR DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY FOR MOMELOTINIB INTO H2 2022

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $7.88

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $2.51