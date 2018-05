BRIEF-Sierra Wireless Provides Statement Of Clarification

May 3 (Reuters) - Sierra Wireless Inc:

* PROVIDED A STATEMENT OF CLARIFICATION WITH REGARD TO SCHEDULE A OF MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

* CLARIFICATION WITH REGARD TO SCHEDULE A ON TOPIC OF ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES UNDER SECURITY BASED COMPENSATION PLANS

* DO NOT INTEND TO ISSUE SECURITIES UNDER COMPENSATION PLANS THAT WOULD RESULT IN NUMBER OF SHARES ISSUABLE EXCEEDING 8.1 PCT

* WITH REGARD TO SHARES ISSUED UNDER TREASURY RSU PLAN, A SUB-LIMIT OF 3.7 PCT OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES WILL APPLY

* UNDERTAKING TO AMEND SECURITY BASED COMPENSATION PLANS OVER COURSE OF NEXT YEAR TO REFLECT MANAGEMENT PRACTICE