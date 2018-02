Feb 28 (Reuters) - SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ:

* SELLS OWNERSHIP IN FINELCOMP‍​

* SELLS ENTIRE 98.1 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN FINELCOMP TO FINELCOMP CEO ESA KIVI AND JUURI PARTNERS FUND‍​

* PURCHASE PRICE AROUND EUR 13.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)