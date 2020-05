BRIEF-Sif Holding EBITDA Down At 2.7 Million Euros

May 14 (Reuters) - Sif Holding NV:

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 2.7M (EUR 4.1M Q1 2019)

* NET WORKING CAPITAL AT END OF Q1 2020 - EUR 41.8M (- EUR 21.8M AT END Q1 2019)

* NET DEBT AT END OF Q1 2020 - EUR 21M (NET CASH) (EUR 21.3M AT END 2019)

* ORDER BOOK APPROXIMATELY 135 KTON FOR REMAINDER 2020 AND 230 KTON FOR 2021 AND BEYOND

* WORKFORCE AT END OF Q1 AT 236 FLEXIBLE AND 312 PERMANENT FTE (END OF Q1 2019; 220 FLEXIBLE AND 292 PERMANENT)

* DUE TO LOWER THAN EARLIER ASSUMED PRODUCTION OUTPUT AND IMPACT OF COVID 19, EBITDA FOR 2020 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE EQUAL TO 2019 EBITDA

* FOR 2021 AND BEYOND, ORDERBOOK IS FILLING UP WITH RECENTLY AWARDED PROJECTS FOR SIEMENS GAMESA AND AN UNDISCLOSED PROJECT IN ADDITION TO EARLIER BOOKED HOLLANDSE KUST ZUID PROJECTS Source text: bit.ly/3cvO0Ar Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)