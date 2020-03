March 25 (Reuters) - SIFCO Industries Inc:

* SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC - RECEIVED EXEMPTION FROM COMPLETE SHUTDOWN, HAS TEMPORARILY REDUCED OPERATIONS IN MANIAGO, ITALY IN ACCORDANCE GOVERNMENT’S MANDATE

* SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC - COMPANY RE-OPENED MANIAGO FACILITY ON MARCH 23 AND RESUMED LIMITED PRODUCTION AND FURTHER PLANS TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN FULL Source :(bit.ly/3aq5flO) Further company coverage: