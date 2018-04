April 24 (Reuters) - Sify Technologies Ltd:

* SIFY REPORTS REVENUES OF INR 20686 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017-18

* SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD - REVENUE OF INR 6,062 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 2018 VERSUS INR 5,235 MILLION IN QUARTER ENDED MARCH 2017

* SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD QTRLY PROFIT FOR PERIOD INR 261 MILLION VERSUS INR 185 MILLION

* SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD - CASH BALANCE AT THE END OF THE YEAR WAS INR 2275 MILLION