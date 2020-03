BRIEF-SIG Combibloc ABB: Bookrunner Says Deal Size Of 38 Mln Shares

March 5 (Reuters) - SIG Combibloc Group AG:

* BLOCK TRADE - SIG COMBIBLOC ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM WALLCROSSING EXERCISE, BANKS HAVE VISIBILITY ON DEMAND IN EXCESS OF DEAL SIZE

* BLOCK TRADE - SIG COMBIBLOC ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE REFERENCE TO MARKET

* BLOCK TRADE - SIG COMBIBLOC ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICE GUIDANCE TO FOLLOW

* BLOCK TRADE - SIG COMBIBLOC ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED, PRICE GUIDANCE TO FOLLOW

* BLOCK TRADE - SIG COMBIBLOC ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS DEAL SIZE OF 38M SHARES, ORDERS BELOW CHF 14.20 RISK MISSING, BOOKS TO CLOSE AT 7PM UKT