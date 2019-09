Sept 5 (Reuters) - SIG Combibloc Group AG:

* BLOCK TRADE - SIG COMBIBLOC ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFER SIZE: 30M SHARES / 9.4% OF THE COMPANY / CHF 360M

* BLOCK TRADE - SIG COMBIBLOC ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ISSUE PRICE: CHF 12.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: