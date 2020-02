BRIEF-SIG Combibloc FY Adjusted Net Income Up At EUR 217 Million

Feb 25 (Reuters) - SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG:

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED BY 5.2% TO EUR 485 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED NET INCOME INCREASED TO EUR 217 MILLION COMPARED WITH EUR 149 MILLION IN 2018

* WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OUT OF CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVE OF CHF 0.38 PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2019

* FOR 2020, COMPANY EXPECTS CORE REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY TOWARDS LOWER END OF A 6-8% RANGE

* 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF A 27-28% RANGE

* NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS FORECAST TO BE AT UPPER END OF TARGETED 8-10% OF REVENUE RANGE IN 2020

* 2020 FREE CASH FLOW MAY THEREFORE BE SOMEWHAT LOWER THAN IN 2019

* MAINTAINS ITS MEDIUM-TERM GUIDANCE OF CORE REVENUE GROWTH OF 4-6% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY AND AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 29%

* PLANS TO MAINTAIN A DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OF 50-60% OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME WHILE REDUCING NET LEVERAGE TOWARDS 2X

* NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE SHOULD REMAIN WITHIN 8-10% OF REVENUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)