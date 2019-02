BRIEF-SIG Combibloc Group FY Adjusted Net Income Up At EUR 149 Million

Feb 26 (Reuters) - SIG Combibloc Group AG:

* FY CORE REVENUE UP 6.4% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES TO EUR1.64BN

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.35 PER SHARE TO BE PAID FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES

* FY SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO EUR149M (2017: EUR106M)

* FOR 2019, WE ARE TARGETING CORE REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 - 6% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* TARGETS 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 27 - 28%

* MAINTAINS MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS OF CORE REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 - 6% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 29 PERCENT

* PLANS A DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OF 50 - 60% OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR YEARS AFTER 2018