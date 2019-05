May 7 (Reuters) - SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA SLIGHTLY HIGHER; ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 23.6% (Q1 2018: 24.7%)

* Q1 SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO EUR29.1 MILLION (Q1 2018: EUR4.0 MILLION)

* FULL YEAR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

* Q1 CORE REVENUE INCREASED BY 5.4% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY, WITHIN TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR OF 4 - 6%.