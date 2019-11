Nov 14 (Reuters) - SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG:

* SALE OF SHARES BY ONEX

* ONEX AND ITS AFFILIATES HAVE SOLD 31.4 MILLION SHARES (REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 9.8% OF SIG’S SHARE CAPITAL) TO A NUMBER OF INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* ONEX GROUP PARTICIPATION IN SIG WILL BE 31.8% AND FREE FLOAT IN SIG SHARES WILL INCREASE TO 67.1%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)