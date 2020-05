BRIEF-SIG Combibloc Group Sees Weak Q2

May 5 (Reuters) - SIG Combibloc Group AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG: STRONG REVENUE GROWTH AND CASH GENERATION

* EQS-ADHOC: SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG: STRONG REVENUE GROWTH AND CASH GENERATION

* Q1 FREE CASH FLOW SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER

* OUTLOOK 2020: FULL YEAR GUIDANCE MAINTAINED AT PRESENT IN AN UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT

* Q1 CORE REVENUE UP 8.4% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY; UP 8.3% AS REPORTED

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET INCOME EUR 12.9 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 29.1 MILLION)

* FOLLOWING A VERY STRONG Q1, Q2 IS LIKELY TO BE WEAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)