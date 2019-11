Nov 6 (Reuters) - SIG Combibloc Group AG:

* EQS-NEWS: SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG: SIG TO ACQUIRE VISY CARTONS IN AUSTRALIA

* SIG HAS REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VISY CARTONS PTY LTD FOR AU$70 MILLION (AROUND EUR43 MILLION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)

* ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH BALANCES AND EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES.