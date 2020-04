April 21 (Reuters) - SIG Combibloc Group AG:

* SIG WINS MAJOR CONTRACT IN GERMANY

* HOCHWALD’S PROJECT INCLUDES CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW PLANT WITH CAPACITY TO PROCESS MORE THAN 800 MILLION LITRES OF MILK PER ANNUM.

* HAS BEEN CHOSEN BY HOCHWALD, ONE OF LARGEST GERMAN DAIRY COOPERATIVES, AS ITS PREFERRED PARTNER FOR A NEW DAIRY PRODUCTION SITE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)