March 5 (Reuters) - SIG Combibloc Group AG:

* SALE OF SHARES BY ONEX

* ONEX CORPORATION AND AFFILIATES SOLD 37.5 MILLION SHARES (REPRESENTING ABOUT 11.7% OF SIG’S SHARE CAPITAL)

* SOLD TO A NUMBER OF INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, FOLLOWING AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 9 MARCH 2020

* ONEX GROUP PARTICIPATION IN SIG WILL BE 20.1% AND FREE FLOAT IN SIG SHARES WILL INCREASE TO 79.0%.