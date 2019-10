Oct 29 (Reuters) - SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG:

* Q3 ADJUSTED NET INCOME MORE THAN DOUBLED AT EUR53.8 MILLION (Q3 2018: EUR26.4 MILLION)

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 9.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR; ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN SLIGHTLY HIGHER AT 27.7%

* FULL YEAR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED