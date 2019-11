Nov 12 (Reuters) - SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG:

* 9-MONTH CORE REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES OF 5.6% AND AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 26.4%

* IN MEDIUM TERM COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE CORE REVENUE GROWTH OF 4-6% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY AND AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 29%

* PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE 50-60% OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)