BRIEF-SIG Plc Plans To Raise £150 Mln With Clayton Dubilier & Rice

May 29 (Reuters) - SIG PLC:

* SIG PLC - TAKEN DECISIVE ACTIONS TO ADDRESS 2019 PERFORMANCE

* SIG PLC - INTENTION TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY £150M IN NEW EQUITY IN COMING WEEKS

* SIG PLC - PROPOSED EQUITY RAISE OF £150M WITH CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE INVESTMENT

* SIG PLC - CD&R HAS AGREED TO INVEST UP TO £85M

* SIG PLC - IKO, LARGEST SHAREHOLDER, HAS CONFIRMED THAT IT IS FULLY SUPPORTIVE OF COMPANY’S NEW STRATEGY AND EQUITY RAISE

* SIG PLC - FY STATUTORY LOSS BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF £112.7M (2018: PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £10.3M)

* SIG PLC - CD&R HAS AGREED TO INVEST UP TO £85M, WITH A GUARANTEED MINIMUM OF £72.5M, CONDITIONAL ON C.£150M OF EQUITY BEING RAISED

* SIG PLC - FY UNDERLYING REVENUE DECLINE OF 9.0%

* SIG PLC - CD&R IS EXPECTED TO HOLD APPROXIMATELY 25% OF TOTAL ENLARGED ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* SIG PLC - CD&R WILL TAKE TWO SEATS ON BOARD OF SIG

* SIG PLC - IKO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS FULLY SUPPORTIVE OF COMPANY’S NEW STRATEGY AND EQUITY RAISE

* SIG PLC - GROUP REVENUES FELL £138.9M DURING MARCH AND APRIL FROM PRIOR YEAR, A DECLINE OF 37%

* SIG PLC - BOARD HAS TAKEN DECISION TO NOT DECLARE A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND

* SIG PLC - “2019 RESULTS, ALBEIT IN LINE WITH JANUARY GUIDANCE, ARE DISAPPOINTING”

* SIG PLC - GROUP HAD RE-OPENED OVER 80% OF UK AND IRELAND SITES BY MIDDLE OF MAY

* SIG PLC - FURLOUGHING OF EMPLOYEES, WITH OTHER WAGE SAVING INITIATIVES, ENABLED GROUP TO RETAIN INCREMENTAL C.£8M OF CASH IN PERIOD TO MAY

* SIG PLC - COVID-19 IS ANTICIPATED TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT CONSEQUENCES ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2020

* SIG PLC - GROUP REVENUE FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2020 WAS £235.0M, DOWN £138.9M FROM PRIOR YEAR

* SIG PLC - EXPECTS REVENUES FOR 2020 TO BE APPROXIMATELY £500M LOWER THAN 2019

* SIG PLC - TARGETING A RETURN TO AROUND 2019 LEVELS OF GROUP REVENUES (AS REPORTED, POST DISPOSAL OF AIR HANDLING DIVISION) IN 2022

* SIG PLC - LOSS OF REVENUES IN 2020 IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT PROFITABILITY, CASH GENERATION AND THEREFORE DEBT LEVELS

* SIG PLC - EVIDENCE AS PRESENTED IN PWC REPORT INDICATES A NUMBER OF ISSUES WITH 2019 FORECASTING PROCESS

* SIG PLC - KPMG HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ASSIST AUDIT COMMITTEE

* SIG PLC - FY UNDERLYING REVENUE £2,084.7M VERSUS £2,290.4M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: