21 days ago
BRIEF-Sigma Designs engages Deutsche Bank Securities to assist in exploration of strategic alternatives
July 26, 2017 / 1:11 PM

BRIEF-Sigma Designs engages Deutsche Bank Securities to assist in exploration of strategic alternatives

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Sigma Designs Inc

* Sigma Designs announces the engagement of financial advisor to explore options for enhancing stockholder value

* Sigma Designs says its board has engaged Deutsche Bank Securities as a financial advisor to assist in its exploration of strategic alternatives

* Sigma Designs Inc - ‍review may result in sigma continuing to implement value-enhancing initiatives as a standalone company​

* Sigma Designs - review may result in Sigma continuing to implement initiatives such as sale of co or certain product lines, or other possible transactions

* Says no decision has been made to enter into any transaction at this time

* Sigma Designs Inc - ‍no decision has been made to enter into any transaction at this time​

* Says there is no set timetable for exploration of strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

