March 22 (Reuters) - Sigma Designs Inc:

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC SAYS ON MARCH 21, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH V-SILICON INTERNATIONAL, INC - SEC FILING

* SIGMA DESIGNS - SUBJECT TO DEAL, V-SILICON AGREED TO BUY ALL ASSETS, ASSUME ALL LIABILITIES OF CO’S SMART TV, SET-TOP BOX BUSINESS

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC - DEAL FOR $5 MILLION IN CASH