April 20 (Reuters) - Sigma Designs Inc:

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* SIGMA DESIGNS - UNABLE TO FILE FORM 10-K ANNUAL REPORT FOR FY ENDED FEB 3 WITHIN PRESCRIBED TIME DUE TO RECENT SALE OF ASSETS RELATED TO ITS Z-WAVE BUSINESS Source : bit.ly/2vtrNSx Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)