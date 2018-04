April 6 (Reuters) - Sigma Designs Inc:

* ‍UPDATED Q1 FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE​

* SEES Q1 2019 ‍NET REVENUE OF BETWEEN $9.0 MILLION AND $11.0 MILLION​

* SEES Q1 2019 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 51.0% AND 53.0% Source text: (bit.ly/2IvZPqS) Further company coverage: