Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sigma Healthcare Ltd

* ‍Confirms current year EBIT guidance of $90 mln, with FY19 anticipated to be at a similar level​

* ‍Settlement reached with My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse Group (MC/CW)​

* Undertaking given by MC/CW not to pursue procurement of products from another CSO wholesaler for remaining term of agreement​