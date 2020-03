March 18 (Reuters) - Sigma Healthcare Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF FIRST-LINE AGREEMENT WITH PHARMACY ALLIANCE GROUP FOR SUPPLY OF PHARMACEUTICAL AND OVER COUNTER PRODUCTS

* 5-YEAR AGREEMENT, WITH 5-YEAR OPTION TO EXTEND, IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO CONTRIBUTE OVER $500 MILLION PER ANNUM OF ONGOING REVENUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: