March 22 (Reuters) - Sigma Healthcare Ltd:

* ‍FY NPAT ATTRIBUTABLE $55.1 MILLION, UP 3.5%​

* CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF CIRCA $90 MILLION UNDERLYING EBIT FOR FY19.

* CLOSURE OF OUR MANSFIELD DC WILL SEE APPROXIMATELY [$5.3] MILLION IN ONE-OFF COSTS INCURRED IN FY19‍​