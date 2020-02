Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sigma Healthcare Ltd:

* SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD - ON TARGET TO DELIVER FY20 UNDERLYING EBITDA GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $46-47 MILLION

* SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD - ONE OFF COSTS WILL RESULT IN INSUFFICIENT FRANKING CREDITS TO PAY A FULLY FRANKED FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FY20