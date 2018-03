March 26 (Reuters) - Sigma Industries Inc:

* SIGMA INDUSTRIES REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* SIGMA INDUSTRIES INC - REVENUES FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 AMOUNTED TO $13.7 MILLION, UP $0.6 MILLION

* SIGMA INDUSTRIES INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02